J.Crew Just Added Two Iconic Styles From The Past

J.Crew is returning to its roots. The retailer is bringing back iconic pieces that many customers consider part of the brand’s DNA. Much like their pants redesign, J.Crew is going back to what works best, thanks to Somsack Sikhounmuong, the brand's chief design officer. In February, during the fall 2017 presentation, we couldn’t help but notice that those striped Rugby-style shirts that we wore in middle school were back, and this time, styled with a modern update.
At the time Sikhounmuong described the collection as “a combination of old and new schools...old school as in nods to classic Scottish symbols — tartans and plaids, kilts, the Queen’s holiday home of Balmoral Castle — and new school as in vibrant colors, camouflage, and tulle-covered silhouettes.” Talk about an upgrade.
Besides the long-sleeved, striped Rugby we saw during New York Fashion Week, another item has gotten a second wind, too: the 1988 Roll Neck sweater which now comes in three different styles (the original, striped, and cashmere). “Friends and customers have been asking us to bring back a few iconic styles from years past — and since we love a good throwback, we did,” the website description for each piece reads. “We've given it a modern tweak — like a slightly slimmer fit — that is absolutely perfect for right now. Oh, and we only made a few, so get in there (then let those #tbt moments commence).”
