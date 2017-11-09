ASOS Just Made Holiday Shopping Way Easier

Amazon isn’t the only retailer able to seemingly anticipate what its customers want and need. In today's ever-changing retail landscape, ASOS is the latest company to introduce new digital features that will make it easier than ever to shop its expansive selection. As Digiday reports, on Wednesday, the U.K.-based mega-e-store launched a Facebook chatbot for its customers in the United Kingdom and France that's meant to act as a “gifting assistant” by asking questions like: “What item would most likely fall out of their bag?”
The holidays are the ideal time to use this service, of course, as everyone has a shopping list as long as their arm full of presents to buy, and ASOS hopes this move will help eliminate some of the gifting guesswork. And though ASOS notes it will only offer the service through Christmas, we have a feeling this initiative could lead to something bigger in the new year, as its not its first foray into a more technologically-savvy shopping experience.
Earlier this year, ASOS brought on a virtual assistant named Ava to help customers search for products, as well as keep track of their personal information like sizes and style preferences. More recently, it announced it would be letting customers try pieces on before fully committing, something Digiday likens to Amazon Prime Wardrobe. In fact, if you make a purchase through its app, you’ll have the option to “pay later,” giving you 30 days decide whether or not to keep it.
Advertisement