The revolution of shopping will not be televised. Thanks to Simon — the property group behind some of your favorite malls — it will be online with a new ad campaign that encourages you to “touch, try, buy.” Its latest initiative is all about making shopping, IRL and in-store, hassle-free. Because if you haven’t heard this today, millennials aren't shopping at their favorite stores anymore. Instead, they’re whipping out their plastic in the comforts of their own homes.
Well, Simon sees Amazon’s Spark, and raises its customers one better. The chance to make shopping fun again. “Nothing beats the experience of walking into a store and walking out with the perfect purchase, whether you’re buying for yourself or for others,” Chidi Achara, the company's chief creative officer, said in a press release. “This ad campaign reminds us that buying in-store means what you see is what you get, leaving the guesswork, hassles and disappointments behind.”
Simon is capitalizing on that, showing shoppers it isn’t always easiest to just buy online. For instance, one ad shows how frustrating it can be after you purchase a pair of shoes and realize, once they arrive, that they're not comfortable or pinch your feet. Another shows how misleading stock photos websites use can be, because we can’t see all the manipulation that goes into making a garment lay a particular way for the photo. In this case, the back of the model’s shirt was full of pins, giving him a cramp. Finally, in what may be our favorite of the ads, the fall 2017 campaign touches on just how shopping online can actually be shopping blind.
Watch it for yourself below.
