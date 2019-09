J. Crew & Madewell Partner With Fair Trade To Produce Sustainable Denim

For their first collections, J.Crew is launching 18 styles of eco-denim, along with 16 styles at Madewell, across their men's and women's lines. According to a press release, they'll be funneled into their already-established eco-friendly collections , which include tops, bottoms, and accessories, made in partnership with Saitex factory and Candianai mill — facilities that implement 'zero-discharge' models and use 65% less chemicals and 75% less water than conventional fabrics. Additionally, the press release notes, the Saitex factory is attributed with reducing their energy consumptions by 13M kilowatts of power per year (the equivalent of 2,000 cars off the road). It's what fellow conscious brand Everlane calls " the world's cleanest denim factory ".