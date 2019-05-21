Madewell's New Art-Inspired Collab Will Be Everywhere This Summer

Madewell is all about sticking to its roots. Despite having over 100 stores around the world, the reinvented workwear and denim brand has never lost its hometown feel. Between collaborating with small town artists and launching pop ups around the country (a program they call Madewell Commons), Madewell prioritizes staying in touch when it comes to its customers. Case in point: Madewell in Residence.
On Tuesday, your go-to brand for sustainable denim, extended sizes and elevated basics launched a program dedicated to helping its customers discover new talent. For their first series, Madewell's Head of Design, Joyce Lee, handpicked three artists "based on their aesthetic, creativity and passion for their art," according to a press release. “At Madewell we’re committed to supporting local makers and creatives which is why we’re decided to launch our first artist series called Madewell in Residence," Lee says. "It was an amazing process to select these incredibly passionate and inspiring artists, I can’t wait to introduce them to our customers.” Among the lucky three are Claire Nereim of Plant Planet, Kit Agar and Angela Mckay of Ohkil Studio.
Using Madewell basics — tees, bandanas and towels — as a framework, these three artists are now able to offer their art to the masses like never before. Additionally, customers can purchase framed prints of Nereim, Agar and McKay's work through a partnership with custom framing startup, Framebridge.
Priced between $18.50 and $48, this collection of local artwork is available for purchase now in select Madewell stores and online at Madewell.com.
Claire Nereim of Plant Planet, Los Angeles, CA
Known for her botanical screenprints, Nereim prints her work by hand in a small studio space in Los Angeles. She works only with recycled paper and non-toxic inks to create affordable artwork with little environmental impact. Despite being sold at some of the country's most high-end indie boutiques, Madewell In Residence will be one of her first experiences selling to a major international audience.
Kit Agar, Peckham South London, England
Specializing in portraiture, Agar focuses mainly on drawing the female form using lines and natural colors to bring her art to life. According to a press release, "she thinks of the pieces complementing and completing each other like a group of best friends."
Angela McKay of Ohkii Studio, Brooklyn, NY
Inspired by everything from the "natural world, overseas travel adventures, folk tales and old murder mystery novels," Angela McKay's illustrations and surface patterns embody the space around her.
