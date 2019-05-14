The Madewell x Outdoor Voices Collab Is Here To Take All My Money

In need of an activewear update? Look no further, because the first Madewell x Outdoor Voices collaboration has officially dropped. The limited-edition collab includes three new versions of the classic Outdoor Voices “kit,” which consists of a crop top and matching leggings.
“We strive to provide our customers with unique, high-quality products that give them the confidence to tackle their day,” Madewell’s head of design, Joyce Lee, said in an official statement. “Since Outdoor Voices shares those values, a collaboration was a natural fit. We’re excited to bring our customers this exclusive collection, it’s perfect whether you’re going to yoga, walking the dog, or meeting a friend for coffee.”
Each Madewell x Outdoor Voices Kit is made from OV’s signature textured compression fabric that can help with camouflaging and wicking sweat. Shoppers can pick a pair of 3/4 Warmup Leggings and an Athena Crop Top for $95 in three tonal colors: dove/ash, rose quartz/terracotta, emerald/slate. To complete the look, matching scrunchies are available as well.
For this collaboration, the retailers also teamed up with Austin-based artist Emily Eisenhart on a unique wave motif that will appear on a T-shirt, tote bag, and sweatshirt.
With individual pieces ranging from $9.50-$79.50, the limited-edition Madewell x OV Kit will be available in select Madewell and Outdoor Voices stores across the country, and online at Madewell.com and OutdoorVoices.com. Shop our fave picks below.