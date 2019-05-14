The Madewell x Outdoor Voices Collab Is Here To Take All My Money

Mekita Rivas
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
In need of an activewear update? Look no further, because the first Madewell x Outdoor Voices collaboration has officially dropped. The limited-edition collab includes three new versions of the classic Outdoor Voices “kit,” which consists of a crop top and matching leggings.
“We strive to provide our customers with unique, high-quality products that give them the confidence to tackle their day,” Madewell’s head of design, Joyce Lee, said in an official statement. “Since Outdoor Voices shares those values, a collaboration was a natural fit. We’re excited to bring our customers this exclusive collection, it’s perfect whether you’re going to yoga, walking the dog, or meeting a friend for coffee.”
Each Madewell x Outdoor Voices Kit is made from OV’s signature textured compression fabric that can help with camouflaging and wicking sweat. Shoppers can pick a pair of 3/4 Warmup Leggings and an Athena Crop Top for $95 in three tonal colors: dove/ash, rose quartz/terracotta, emerald/slate. To complete the look, matching scrunchies are available as well.
For this collaboration, the retailers also teamed up with Austin-based artist Emily Eisenhart on a unique wave motif that will appear on a T-shirt, tote bag, and sweatshirt.
With individual pieces ranging from $9.50-$79.50, the limited-edition Madewell x OV Kit will be available in select Madewell and Outdoor Voices stores across the country, and online at Madewell.com and OutdoorVoices.com. Shop our fave picks below.
Related Stories
Outdoor Voices Launches Latest Swimwear Collection
Lots Of Outdoor Voices Gear Is On Sale Right Now
This OV Restock Will Not Last Long

More from Fashion