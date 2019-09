Ladies, start your (jetski) engines. Today, beloved activewear brand Outdoor Voices releases a second installation of their feverishly coveted (and cleverly named) H2OV swimwear collection , featuring a sporty assortment of zippered tankini tops, classic briefs, and cheeky, cheerful maillots in some of the most vibrant, beachy hues we’ve seen this season. As if that wasn’t enough, the Austin, TX-based brand is offering an additional category: a candy-colored edition of Teva’s iconic Hurricane sandal , customized in tropical brights that align with the new collection’s sun-drenched color story.