Ladies, start your (jetski) engines. Today, beloved activewear brand Outdoor Voices releases a second installation of their feverishly coveted (and cleverly named) H2OV swimwear collection, featuring a sporty assortment of zippered tankini tops, classic briefs, and cheeky, cheerful maillots in some of the most vibrant, beachy hues we’ve seen this season. As if that wasn’t enough, the Austin, TX-based brand is offering an additional category: a candy-colored edition of Teva’s iconic Hurricane sandal, customized in tropical brights that align with the new collection’s sun-drenched color story.
H2OV first launched last summer and sold out within a few months, thanks to a waiting list of roughly 10,000 OV devotees that bought up the water-friendly range as soon as it landed on site. Armed with a wealth of customer feedback from the first drop, OV upgraded the latest installment (ranging in price from $45 - $100) with better fits, plus a host of new silhouettes that weren’t available the first time around. Click through to see our favorite pieces from the fresh release, and don’t hesitate to pull the trigger — if the first launch was any indication, these suits won’t stick around for long.
