It first took the active world by storm with its perfectly flattering, color-blocked leggings and crop-tops. Then, it expanded to fresh colorways, new categories (chic tennis looks, anyone?), and even a dress made for exercising. But Outdoor Voices clearly doesn't plan on stopping there if its plethora of recent launches is any indicator. The latest drop from the Doing-Things powerhouse is expanding beyond traditional activewear and entering the competitive world of swim. Ever since its inception, we've been waiting for Outdoor Voices to tackle this category. And it seems we're not the only ones: The brand's loyal fans have already started a long lineup up for the waitlist. 10,000 fans to be exact.
If it feels like you've seen popular brands rolling out new category expansions at an accelerated rate, you'd be right. The Everlanes and Reformations of the world are dropping a new launch every couple of weeks — but this is a drop that comes without question."We've been wanting to dive into swimwear for a long time," Founder and CEO Tyler Haney tells Refinery29 via email. "Our customers have repeatedly asked for it, and that inspired us to focus on water sports as our third activity-specific collection. H2OV gives you confidence while Doing Things, merging style with function so that regardless of the activity, our suits stay put."
While we've been seeing a bunch of buzzy swim trends lately, the Outdoor Voices suits definitely lean more towards functional than trend-forward. But if you're in the market for an essential one or two-piece suit, which every swim-wardrobe needs, then you're in luck. Like everything else Outdoor Voices has come to be known for, these suits are made to get you moving, so don't expect any crazy cuts or added frills.
As for the price point, they keep in line with what you'd expect from the startup brand. Coming in at $115 for the one piece and $45-$55 for the separates, it's not exactly pocket change, but if every piece of the OV pie you've taken the plunge for up to this point has been worth it, we don't see why these wouldn't be, too. Launching tomorrow, these suits are sure to be a summer staple, so click ahead to get a closer look at these summer-fun-ready swimmers (and an inclusive editorial campaign, to boot).