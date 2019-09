It first took the active world by storm with its perfectly flattering, color-blocked leggings and crop-tops. Then, it expanded to fresh colorways, new categories (chic tennis looks, anyone?), and even a dress made for exercising . But Outdoor Voices clearly doesn't plan on stopping there if its plethora of recent launches is any indicator. The latest drop from the Doing-Things powerhouse is expanding beyond traditional activewear and entering the competitive world of swim . Ever since its inception, we've been waiting for Outdoor Voices to tackle this category. And it seems we're not the only ones: The brand's loyal fans have already started a long lineup up for the waitlist. 10,000 fans to be exact.