As for the price point, they keep in line with what you'd expect from the startup brand. Coming in at $115 for the one piece and $45-$55 for the separates, it's not exactly pocket change, but if every piece of the OV pie you've taken the plunge for up to this point has been worth it, we don't see why these wouldn't be, too. Launching tomorrow, these suits are sure to be a summer staple, so click ahead to get a closer look at these summer-fun-ready swimmers (and an inclusive editorial campaign, to boot).