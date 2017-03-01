These Leggings Make Me Feel Like Kim Kardashian

I am not a person who wears leggings as pants — or a person who wears leggings at all, really. On any given day, I'm in jeans or trousers, even when I'm trying to be "comfortable" and "casual." On a plane, maybe I'll opt for joggers, and sure, I'll wear workout pants to actually work out. But, I haven't really considered leggings to be part of my everyday wardrobe...until now. I've finally stumbled across a pair that's changed my mind — and while I can't believe I'm even saying this, they make me feel like Kim Kardashian.
Allow me to explain. Who else wears leggings as well as Kim K.? While I'm not someone who typically looks to her for style inspiration, it's difficult to deny that she (and her sisters) make stretch pants look damn good. So good, in fact, that these Kardashian-style outfits are now being seen on the likes of street style star Miroslava Duma. And once Outdoor Voices' "Studio Skin" leggings came into my life, I felt like I, too, could hop on this bandwagon.
Really, it all has to do with the pants' fit, fabric, and construction. They're made from a seamless Nylon the brand describes as "form-enhancing" and "high density," which hugs your curves in all the right places and is totally, completely opaque. They're super high-waisted (which I also love), and the seamless construction means they're smooth as can be. This past weekend, I wore them to brunch (something I tend to dress up for), and I didn't feel sloppy at all. With an oversized hoodie and a bomber jacket, I felt so Kim K. — in the best way. Plus, I was able to hit up my pilates class afterwards without having to bring along a change of clothes (pictured below, I'm on the right).
Basically, I'm here to say that I now totally understand the infatuation. Somehow, leggings really can be pants — all it took was the perfect pair. Let's just say this discovery will be giving my jeans a long-overdue break. Thanks for the inspiration, Kimmy.
