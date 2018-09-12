Why Jeans Are The Unsung Hero Of These 3 Women's Wardrobes

Anyone who’s made their living as a creative or entrepreneur knows that pursuing your passion can mean gutting it out through long days and hectic schedules that zip you from one side of the city to the other. And yet, when you’re out front representing your business, you can’t exactly let your style slip. Which is why so many of the creative women we love rely on denim to do what they do. Quite simply, nothing else looks and feels as good — or is as magically confidence-boosting — as a great pair of jeans.