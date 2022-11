Madewell’s Entire Site Is Half Off, This Black Friday Weekend Only

No, you didn't misread the headline — this is real. Madewell , an R29-reader favorite, just made our entire day with its Black Friday sale . Get yourself (or those on your gifting list) anything you've been yearning for this season for. Starting today through November 27, Use the promo codeto see those dollars drop at checkout, and yes, it even works on already on-sale styles. Whether it's cozy (and chic) dresses and shoes to the brand's classic jeans and cashmere sweaters , now's your only chance to get it at an incredible discount — literally, half off! So, go forth and keep scrolling to see our top picks for this Madewell sale