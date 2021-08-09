You don't need to be a denim devotee to understand the tremendous value of the perfect pair of jeans: something that fits like a hug, looks like a dream, and gets along with almost everything else in your wardrobe. We also know that if you're lucky enough to find the one, then you've gotta hold on tight and never let go — not even when the color begins to fade and those awkward tears appear at the crotch. For the past five years, successful shoppers have cited Madewell's Perfect Vintage Jean as one such unbeatable find, so much so that the brand sells one every other minute. If you haven't had the chance to add these covetable bottoms to your cart in time, fear not, because today, the retailer is expanding its PVJ fam with a fresh take on their original crowd-pleasing pair. Enter, the Perfect Vintage Straight Jean.
There’s no escaping the skinny versus baggy jeans debate that’s rocked out wardrobes ever since, ya know, TikTok… but no matter where you land on the closet conundrum, Madewell’s latest Perfect Vintage design was made to please any and everyone. It's high-waisted with a subtly tapered, non-controversial leg and goes up to size 28W with options for petite and tall frames as well. Plus, it's available in four different washes which means you can choose from an ultra-light shade (if that's your vibe) all the way through to a dark grey hue that'll have you ready for fall. The best part might just be that worn-in feel that put Madewell jeans on the denim radar in the first place, although the same argument can be made for the under-$140 price tag. Whatever it is that's caught your attention, we expect this upgraded silhouette to follow in the fan-favorite footsteps of its denim predecessor. So check out the Perfect Vintage Jean's new look below and scoop up your own pair before they all go flying off the cyber shelves.
