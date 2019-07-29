Like it or not, summer isn't going to last forever. Eventually, we'll have to say goodbye to weekend beach trips, Friday happy hours and outdoor barbeques in order to make room for long hours at work, shorter, darker days and, for us, the marathon that is Fashion Week. But despite the twinge of disappointment that September's arrival inevitably drudges up, there is one thing that we can appreciate about fall 2019. That is, the long-anticipated launch of Madewell's fall collection.
This week, everyone's favorite sustainable denim brand finally gave us a peak at what their design team's been working on all summer. Inspired by the likes of 60s and 70s icons Ali McGraw, Jane Birkin and Annie Hall (a.k.a. Diane Keaton), the upcoming season's collection combines patterns and colors from the American Southwest with androgynous prep school styling and strategic layering for a fun and imaginative array of pieces destined to beomce r cold-weather wardrobe staples.
The brand's Head of Design Joyce Lee's inspiration for the collection isn't exactly subtle. Straight out of Birkin's playbook, there are ultra-high rise, wide-leg cords, striped t-shirts and effortless floral sundresses. Ali McGraw's beloved sense of style comes forth in the form of mix-matching patterns and plaid blazers plucked straight out of Yale's back-to-school catalogue. As for Annie Hall, there's no shortage of stolen-from-your-
boyfriend-dad oversized trousers, crisp button-downs and classic oxfords scattered in the mix.
As for accessories, you can expect to see everything from leather clogs and leopard print slides to striped socks and outfit-elevating hats. Basically, that long list of fall fashion must-haves that you've been adding to all summer can be marked off in one fell swoop thanks to Madewell's new collection.
Ahead, catch a peak at the not-yet-released (to non-Madewell Insiders, that is) fall 2019 collection and get planning what pieces you're going to buy first.