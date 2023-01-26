Madewell’s New Spring Denim Is A Love Letter To The ’90s

"For the new collection, we were inspired by the style trends of the '90s," says Mary Pierson, SVP of Denim Design at Madewell, in an email to R29. "Specifically, we love the distorted fits, interesting denim details, and fun denim dressing from that decade." Case in point: Madewell has gone all-in on what the brand calls its "boyjeans" — denim featuring a relaxed waist, roomy leg, and a low rise. There are variations for shoppers who seek a more fitted style as well, like wide-leg or flared jeans that have a bell-shaped bottom hem but with a more rigid, contour fit at the thigh.