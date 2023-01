Madewell’s New Spring Denim Is A Love Letter To The ’90s

Denim, of course, is not a one-type-fits-all deal — and Madewell knows this. The shoppers have spoken, and they are particular. For example, some shoppers only wear rigid denim (like yours truly). Some exclusively wear jeans with stretch. Petite folks are limited to shorter inseams whereas tall shoppers need rises that actually come up high on their torsos. Whatever denim preferences a shopper has, Madewell aims to offer a pair that suits them as perfectly as possible. One way Madewell achieves this is with The Denim Bar , which breaks down and categorizes all of its jeans so shoppers can easily click and filter exactly what they're looking for.