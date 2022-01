Madewell’s New Capsule Collection Reinvents The OOTD — With House Paint

For those out of the loop, Backdrop is your one-stop-shop for all things house paint, designed especially for those of us who dread the idea of sifting through hundreds of paint chips at Home Depot. Married couple Natalie and Caleb Ebel founded the brand back in 2016 after jumping through too many hoops trying to paint a nursery for their first child. Fast-forward to 2022, and you can find a myriad of influencers showcasing the brand’s paint in mirror selfies, aesthetic bedroom shots, and DIY painting all over social media.