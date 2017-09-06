Leading Luxury Brands Commit To Banning Underage & Underweight Models

Thankfully, Kering and LVMH's new (though long-overdue) commitment to banning female models below size 34 (US size 2) from their casting requirements is a significant step in the right direction. All eyes will be on the spring '18 runways to see just how houses uphold these new guidelines, and how much we will still need to campaign for more inclusivity (and less perpetuation of dangerously thin ideals) in the industry.