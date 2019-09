Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid Discovered This Homeless Male Model On The Beach

Model discovery stories tend to be pretty captivating . They're the "hey, it can happen to you, too!" tales that are told (and retold) throughout a catwalk regular's career. Well, here's a how-I-was-spotted vignette that we haven't quite heard before. Two of the most in-demand runway names these days — that would be Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid — are filming a commercial in Venice Beach, and they stumble upon a hunky, homeless male surfer. He charms the model BFFs and gets hooked up with a meeting at Two Management , where he's immediately signed.That's what happened to 20-year-old John Economou, a Milwaukee native who headed to L.A. to find his big break in the modeling industry, according to The Daily Mail . Jenner and Hadid were with Jenner's current agent, Ashleah Gonzales of The Society Management (along with Ansel Elgort), when they met Economou.Initially, Economou had trepidation about the talking to the foursome, as he told The Daily Mail: "They looked all presentable and good looking, [and] I saw bodyguards at the corner. I thought they were police at first and I thought, What are they doing?" Gonzalez ended up introducing the aspiring male model to reps at Two Management (the agency that launched Jenner's career).