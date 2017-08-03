The year was 2006. Lindsay Lohan had just been featured in a New York Times article titled "Portrait of the Party Girl as a a Young Artist," cataloguing the actress' post-Mean Girls journey from actress to daily tabloid fodder. Meanwhile, her adorably chubby-cheeked nine-year-old brother, Cody, made a rare appearance on the runway for a Child Magazine fashion collection. It was a truly special moment for American pop culture.
But the past is past, and Cody Lohan is no more. In his place, Dakota Wyatt Lohan has arrived — and he's already modeling. Vogue China. Clad in an Ann Demeulemeester chunky sweater and pants, Lohan embodies the pure, pre-fall snuggle buddy fantasy with aplomb.
Proud of my little brother in Vogue China pic.twitter.com/7z6VEN4XaJ— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) August 1, 2017
The youngest of the four Lohan siblings, 21-year-old Dakota signed to IMG Models (the same agency behind fellow beautiful children of famous parents Gigi and Bella Hadid) back in March 2016, TMZ reports. But, his modeling career hasn't been notable until recently — in March, he appeared in a W Magazine shoot focused on the attractive progeny of famous families. Lohan appeared alongside notable new faces like Luka Sabbat and Roberto Rossellini.
The W feature outlined Lohan's burgeoning career, reporting that he's starred in a Vogue Japan editorial and walked the X Art runway during New York Fashion Week. The photo also revealed his killer jawline, revealing his potential as a new, up-and-coming celebrity crush.
Besides looking cute on camera, Lohan's Hot Guy of Instagram persona include surfing (hot), snuggling his golden retriever, Koa, (adorable) running the @KoaLohan puppy Instagram (more adorable), and surfing with Koa (extremely adorable). Throw in a split-second on-screen appearance in The Parent Trap's iconic handshake scene and, well, the checklist is complete.
Is Lohan's Vogue China appearance a sign of future modeling moments stateside? With Dina Lohan reportedly acting as his manager, anything is possible.
