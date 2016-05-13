Is There Such A Thing As Male Model-Off-Duty Style?

All it takes is one Google search to figure out what "model-off-duty" style is. If you've done just that, you probably saw a homogenous batch of skinny jeans, booties, and waist-length handbags. But with repetition comes monotony; thanks to today's models, the look has (more or less) evolved. And if you keep track of models entering and exiting shows during Fashion Month as closely as we do, you've likely noticed a surge in androgynous streetwear, making these models seems more relatable than ever before.
The culprits? Molly Bair, Stella Lucia Deopito, Anna Ewers, Binx Walton...we can keep going if you'd like. There's something to learn from this wave of tomboys, who have redefined what it means to be a model or a true chameleon –something we learned from the supers of the '90s. Back then, ready-to-wear was less complicated (think straight-off-the-runway sequin slip dresses and two-piece pantsuits). Today, between-show wardrobes are more ready-to-skate than glam.
But where this gang really seems to be borrowing from is the boys. That's not to say male models coined logo hoodies, skate shoes, and a pair of headphones. But with massive followings, these guys have kicked off the skate trend and watched it fly across genders and into the mainstream. If you're interested in adopting the aesthetic yourself, consider the slideshow ahead as your mood board. Click through to see some of the coolest dudes (in the coolest duds) to help your own "off-duty" look catch some air.
The culprits? Molly Bair, Stella Lucia Deopito, Anna Ewers, Binx Walton...we can keep going if you'd like. There's something to learn from this wave of tomboys, who have redefined what it means to be a model or a true chameleon –something we learned from the supers of the '90s. Back then, ready-to-wear was less complicated (think straight-off-the-runway sequin slip dresses and two-piece pantsuits). Today, between-show wardrobes are more ready-to-skate than glam.
But where this gang really seems to be borrowing from is the boys. That's not to say male models coined logo hoodies, skate shoes, and a pair of headphones. But with massive followings, these guys have kicked off the skate trend and watched it fly across genders and into the mainstream. If you're interested in adopting the aesthetic yourself, consider the slideshow ahead as your mood board. Click through to see some of the coolest dudes (in the coolest duds) to help your own "off-duty" look catch some air.