Why do you think it's taken this long for public acceptance of a plus-size male model?

"I think for the last several decades people [have been growing] tired of being told what is good and what is bad, what is beautiful and what is not. We all have our own opinions and want to explore and have these different opinions...And the women's [fashion] industry has done an absolutely incredible job of supporting that idea, and each other, and body sizes, and the models and designers out there. Because women got fed up! Fashion is as much of an art form as it is a business. But it's this art form that we're told we're not allowed to take part in because of our size.



"Men are catching up, but it's kind of behind. The industry gets the support from the customers. Women bound together, said, 'Yes, this is beautiful, this is what we want to see, this is what we've been waiting for.' A lot of men are afraid to say that. There's still a big thing in the men's community of this 1950s macho, false-bravado, masculinity ideal that people hold on to. A man is supposed to be strong and emotionless. And it's like, why? The idea of having feelings and having insecurities or anything is showing weakness, but it's not showing weakness, it's showing that you're a human being. Men are definitely coming around. Especially big men who are going, 'I'm tired of dressing like a 6-foot toddler.' We want to feel good about the way we look.



"I've spent my whole life trying to change my body, and it wasn't until recently that I realized I was trying to change for other people. I was trying to change so that people would perceive me differently if I do this. People will love me more if I look this way. If I really sat down and thought about it, I would have realized I had no issues with my body and the way it functioned or looked. The only issue I had was what other people would think of it and me."