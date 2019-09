We've been fighting the fight for size acceptance for what seems like eons , and it's recently seeming like things are finally paying off. With more female plus-size models landing major magazine covers launching their own clothing lines , and being signed to major agencies , it's easy to think that the fashion industry is finally inclusive. But when we consider all of the recent achievements, one aspect seems conspicuously excluded from the enfranchisement of plus-size, and we're left wondering, Where are all the bigger male models? Enter Zach Miko , IMG Models' first "Brawn" model.Similar to how IMG Models eschews "plus-size" for "Curve," so too did the agency rebrand its male plus model as "Brawn," a term IMG president Ivan Bart told WWD "has a positive message" and is about "physical strength." After booking his first modeling gig in July 2015, Miko has found himself on the roster of one of the most prestigious and well-known agencies in the world less than a year later — a feat made even rarer by his 6'6" height and 42-inch waist. And although "plus-size" male models have existed before Miko, none have ever experienced the visibility that he has commanded since his first Target shoot To learn more about this accidental trailblazer, we sat down with Miko to talk about what he thinks of the fashion industry, body acceptance, and size discrimination. Because that fight for inclusivity? It's far from over."I'm an actor, and my acting manager is good friends with a hair and makeup artist at Tribeca Studios, and they were looking for a big-and-tall guy for the first time. At the time, no modeling companies in New York had big-and-tall guys on their roster, and they didn't have anyone with those proportions. So, she had actually reached out to my manager, and my manager texted me and asked, 'What's your waist size?' and I said, '40, 42, why?' and she said, 'Oh, great, you have a test shoot today.' And I went, and I did the test, and they booked me almost immediately, within an hour after the test shoot. They said, 'Your first day is Friday, come on in.' And that's how I started modeling!"I didn't think it was going to be a big thing. I was just really excited that my rent was going to get paid that month. Then a blog called Chubstr actually wrote an article about me [and the Target campaign], and then everything kind of spiraled from there."It was fun! It's been great to have this platform and especially to speak out about body positivity and inclusion in the fashion world. Then Ivan Bart, the President of IMG Models , reached out to me on Instagram. He said, 'Hey, I've read a couple things about you, I would like to have you in for a meeting.' And I was like, there's no possible way he wants to meet with me! I mean, I'm not in the fashion world, but I knew who IMG Models was. That's Gisele and Kate Moss — there's no way you want to meet with me! But they did!"So I went in with my acting manager, we met, we talked, and it was all very overwhelming. Ivan was so cool and straightforward...As a big guy, it's just awesome to see different body types represented in anything. I had been following Ashley Graham, so I knew they repped her, and Ivan starts telling me his whole view of IMG Models is to continue to push for inclusion and diversity and just to evolve standards of beauty and evolve the fashion world. I was like, there's no way this No. 1 modeling agency in the world is not only talking to me, but all of their ideals are clicking perfectly with mine. It was very serendipitous. I felt like it was meant to be."