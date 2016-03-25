Here's Your First Look At The Tess Holliday x Penningtons Collection

There’s no denying that Tess Holliday is a polarizing figure, gathering supporters and detractors with every Instagram post. Recently named one of the “30 Most Interesting People on the Internet” by Time, the model and activist is challenging societal norms left and right with her unapologetic self-acceptance. And if her 1.1 million followers are any indication, it’s clear she’s made an impact. With that much power behind her, it’s no surprise that she’s taking a dip in the designer pond, releasing Tess Holliday x Mblm, a year-long collaboration with Canadian retailer Penningtons.
Similar to how Target is angling its WhoWhatWear collaboration, Penningtons will offer several new Holliday-designed styles each month, providing a revolving door of items. By delivering fresh options monthly, chances are, you’re bound to find an affordable must-have (and have a better chance of snagging a style you’re longing for).
The first offering is filled with casual-chic pieces that could easily translate from office to out; perfect for those who need a wardrobe of double-duty items. “It's all about having a few statement pieces, but mostly your basic everyday pieces that are staples in your wardrobe,” Holliday told Refinery29. “I call it ‘effortless,’ because that's what I really wanted for the line. Something you know will work and make you feel good and requires little effort.”
Regarding her biggest challenges, Holliday explained: “Remembering that not everyone had my design esthetic. Not everyone loves my kind of style, but with that being said, my style is so eclectic! I tried to keep everyone in mind and give options for women each month that allowed them to show off or cover up as much as they wanted. There are bodysuits, crop tops, and sheer items; but there are also sweaters, maxi dresses, and other pieces for those that don't love showing it all off.” And with prices ringing in under $100, chances are you’ll be able to regularly refresh your closet without breaking the bank.
With that idea in mind, we’re preparing our wallets and wardrobes for the monthly drop. Click through to see the shoppable pieces we can’t wait to get our hands on.
