Tess Holliday Has An Intriguing New Project In The Works

Holliday admits, though, that she didn’t quite know how to handle the logistics of the project: “I’m not a businesswoman. When orders started piling in, initially I was excited, but it quickly became clear that I just couldn't keep up with the demand," she says. "I did what any normal person would do — I asked my friends and family to help. Had I just gone straight to a shipping and distribution specialist, then perhaps this would have been an easier task, but I didn't even know that was something I could do. Hindsight is 20/20, as they say.” She attributes the M.I.A. merch to “one big batch that was lost by the post office,” as well as “usual business discrepancies,” like packages that were tracked in the postal process as delivered but hadn’t actually been received by customers. There were also issues matching orders with payment status, meaning some customers received multiple orders (and some didn’t receive their orders at all). “The system we were using just didn’t work,” she says.In addition to issues with the shipping logistics, the model wanted to ensure that the larger-sized merchandise would be exactly the same as straight-sized iterations. “I had sought to find a manufacturer that produces the same garment from a size small to a 4X with no difference in quality," she explains. "I didn't want people to feel left out. 'Eff Your Beauty Standards' is for everyone, but because of this, my choices were limited and in the end, my costs were way too high.”Holliday then hired a shipping and distribution center, which “ate up what little of left of the profits” and required her to pay “thousands and thousands of dollars” out of pocket, without making the donation as promised. “The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence is aware of what happened, and thankfully were very understanding,” she says. Holliday says she has, indeed, given a “substantial contribution” to the organization, and will also be volunteering her “time and platform” to Los Angeles’ Downtown Women’s Center. As for the shirts, by now she says, “100% of known issues have been resolved," adding that any customers who are still missing orders can fill out this form