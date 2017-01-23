Tess Holliday Breast-Fed At The Women’s March & Shut Down Her Haters

Breastfeed anywhere ✊? Thank you to my friend @jessicalouiseimagery for capturing this moment during today's @womensmarchla ? #normalizebreastfeeding #womensmarchla My earrings are @doodad_and_fandango ? Edited to add: Those saying that I should "cover up" You mean when I'm breastfeeding MY baby who was a) hungry & b) screaming because he was overly tired & the crowd overloaded his senses & it was the only way to comfort him?! I will feed my child anywhere I want. Also CA state law protects me to do so. Keep your uneducated opinions off my body.

