Model Tess Holliday Gives Birth To Baby Boy

The newborn is Holliday's first child with fiancé Nick Holliday. Holliday has a 10-year-old son, Rylee, from a previous relationship.



Though Holliday isn't a new mom, she told People that she expects much has changed since her first go-round. "It’s been 10 years since I had a kid, so there are so many things that are new,” she said. "My friends that have babies are posting all of these new swings and breastfeeding techniques and new bottles, and it’s really overwhelming because I thought, 'I've already done all this,’ but it feels like I haven’t. I’m having to relearn a lot!"



Professionally and personally, Holliday is an advocate for positive body image. In May, she shared a pregnancy selfie celebrating her body and her upcoming birth.

