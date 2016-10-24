Unisex Dressing: When You Find Your Style Twin

I’m not typically feminine, he’s not typically masculine, but we cut the same silhouette. I reckon we meet somewhere in the middle of masculine; we both buy unisex brands, I buy some men’s brands, and he buys Rihanna x Puma. It’s tricky to tell where either of us are from – our heritage spans Bangladesh, Egypt and the Philippines – but we both have relatively tanned skin, long, dark hair and the same deadpan approach. We’re different ages and different genders (which we identify with) but we like the exact same shit. Namely sportswear and cult Japanese designers such as our mutual heroes Yohji Yamamoto and Rei Kawakubo. Incidentally, Yohji and Rei used to be a couple and their relationship was once described as “that of two regal and feline siblings with a priestly aura” by Judith Thurman in The New Yorker.