Looking good at a music festival is 90% about just having a good time, because who wants to wear an outfit that's so put-together you can't actually dance in it? Contrary to popular belief, Glastonbury is not Paris Fashion Week — which is worth remembering when you’re contouring your face with glitter and hand-fraying cutoffs just that little bit higher in your dressing-room-tent...only to end up missing your favorite band.
Since we don’t adhere to style rules on a normal day, a festival is like the last day of school before summer (i.e. time to tear up the books completely.) Handpicked from the photographers on Worthy Farm, we've rounded up our favorite looks from Glastonbury this year. Trampling around in fields of mud has never been so envy-inducing.
