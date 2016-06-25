Looking good at a festival is 90% down to just having a good time. We’re not feeling the outfits that are so put-together you can’t dance or run around having fun. Because contrary to pop-cultural belief, Glastonbury is not Paris Fashion Week. Which is worth remembering when you’re contouring your face with glitter and hand-fraying cut-offs just that little bit higher in your dressing-room-tent – and end up missing your favourite band.
We don’t adhere to style rules on a normal day, so a festival is like the last day of school before summer (i.e. tear up the book and stamp on it.) Handpicked from the lens operators on Worthy Farm, here’s our edit of the best looks at Glastonbury this year. Fashion victims, people who look uncomfortable, and anyone who called anything in, need not apply ;)
