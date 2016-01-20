We went behind the pay wall of The Times and fished out some gems from the copy:



"It’s not just a matter of wanting to avoid 'antisocial hours' that interfere with family life — an institution to which men tend to pay homage but that women are actually more likely to put ahead of their career. Last year Dr Max Pemberton wrote: 'We are facing a crisis in the NHS . . . It’s a crisis caused by having too many female doctors . . . Quite simply, the average male medical graduate will work full-time, while the average female won’t. In fact, a study of doctors 15 years after graduation showed that... after career breaks and part-time working are taken into account, women work 25% less than their male counterparts.'" Dominic Lawson



"Or as Dr Chris Heath, a 40-year NHS veteran, wrote to me: 'Women doctors don’t like weekend rotas... This is one of the reasons why paediatric units are failing: 70% of their junior staff being women and therefore frequently off on maternity leave.' I wonder what Dr Heath would make of Sarah el-Sheikha, who complained in The Guardian that the government’s proposed change will 'particularly damage specialities such as anaesthetics, a department that has striven to make itself family friendly'. What about being friendly to the families who need to use the service?" Dominic Lawson



"So I have received quite a few perplexed letters from airline pilots — who also, in a different way, hold our lives in their hands — pointing out that they don’t get paid different rates for flights at weekends to compensate them for the disruption to their family life. But then how many female airline pilots have you ever met?" Dominic Lawson



At best, this is laughable. In reality, it's an assault. The media should be supporting junior doctors, both male and female alike in the matter at hand: Hours and Pay, not making irrelevant, outrageous claims that women are less capable of doing the job.