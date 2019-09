Burberry's Greatest Style Hits Over 17 Years

As the first ever designer at a brand of Burberry’s scale to be named CEO and creative director Bailey innovated the fashion industry , live streaming shows to the public before anyone else and installing the lightning quick ‘see now, buy now’ capability which enables fans to shop pieces straight from the catwalk. He's taken risks, made giant leaps for fashion-kind, and done it all while being one of the nicest men in the business. And though we'll miss his mark on the label, we're also celebrating the significant impact he's had over these past 17 years. Here's some of our favorite moments.