Burberry's Greatest Style Hits Over 17 Years

Over the years, Bailey has delighted his guests with live music finales, featuring the likes of Alison Moyet, Paloma Faith and James Bay. When we talk of British fashion, we talk of its cultural context alongside film, music and art, and this crossover is where Bailey positioned himself during his time at Burberry. From Eddie Redmayne and Sam Riley to Emma Watson, Bailey had a habit of putting film stars in his campaigns, culminating in 2016 when he celebrated the brand’s 160-year heritage with a blockbuster film trailer entitled ‘Tale of Thomas Burberry’ starring Sienna Miller, Domhnall Gleeson, Dominic West and Lily James which was so compelling, fans were calling for a feature-length version.