Christopher Bailey's Most Iconic Burberry Trench Coats

On Tuesday, it was announced that after 17 years at the helm of Burberry, Christopher Bailey would be stepping down as the label's chief creative designer. The news came as a surprise, and not just because he had shown one of the label's greatest collections in recent history — but because, amid the particularly busy creative director rumor mill, his name never once came up.
Over the past two decades, Bailey's name has become synonymous with the British heritage brand. After all, he made Burberry into the luxury behemoth it is today, it seemed impossible to think about the brand without him. (It's like thinking about Chanel without Karl Lagerfeld!) And since Bailey is synonymous with Burberry and Burberry is synonymous with trench coats, we decided to take a look back at the greatest remixes of this iconic garment that he sent down the runway.
Throughout the years, Bailey and his team had to come up with at least 40 different iterations of the iconic piece — a feat in and of itself. But to celebrate his tenure at the label, we've compiled 15 of our favorite styles from the last 10 years. It's obvious that whoever gets the title next is going to have some big
shoes coats to fill.