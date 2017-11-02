Christopher Bailey's Most Iconic Burberry Trench Coats

Over the past two decades, Bailey's name has become synonymous with the British heritage brand. After all, he made Burberry into the luxury behemoth it is today. (It's like thinking about Chanel without Karl Lagerfeld!) And since Bailey is synonymous with Burberry and Burberry is synonymous with trench coats, we decided to take a look back at the greatest remixes of this iconic garment that he sent down the catwalk.