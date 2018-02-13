Christopher Bailey's Final Burberry Show To Honor LGBTQ Youth

In October, Burberry announced its president and chief creative officer Christopher Bailey would be stepping down from the British fashion label after 17 years. And as a final send-off, he’s putting the label's signature plaid where its figurative mouth is when it comes to diversity. To prove the British fashion house isn’t all lip service, on Monday, the company announced two cool ways it's promoting diversity around the world.
“My final collection here at Burberry is dedicated to — and in support of — some of the best and brightest organizations supporting LGBTQ+ youth around the world," Bailey said in a press release. "There has never been a more important time to say that in our diversity lies our strength, and our creativity.”
When Bailey premieres his fall 2018 collection on Saturday in London, expect to see a new iteration of Burberry's check — an LGTBQ Rainbow check, which the label refers to as an “emblem for optimism and inclusiveness” — appear numerous times throughout the collection. The Rainbow check pieces will be available to shop immediately following the runway show — and you’ll probably want to right then and there, considering the OG version is Rihanna-approved. In addition to the items, Burberry announced it has made donations to three charities within the LGBTQ communities: the Albert Kennedy Trust, the Trevor Project, and ILGA.
“It has been a truly inspiring place to work and the decision to leave was not an easy one. I do truly believe, however, that Burberry’s best days are still ahead of her and that the company will go from strength to strength with the strategy we have developed and the exceptional talent we have in place led by Marco,” Bailey said in October. “I would like to thank all my colleagues as well as Sir John Peace and the Board for all their support and faith in me over the years. I am excited to pursue new creative projects but remain fully committed to the future success of this magnificent brand and to ensuring a smooth transition.” An inclusive end is a progressive start, for sure.
