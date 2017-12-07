Cara Delevingne On Style, Womanhood, & Her 2018 Goals

When I was speaking to Adwoa Aboah recently, we were discussing the pressures of being a public figure and being a spokesperson for various issues, from feminism to depression. Do you feel that pressure as someone who speaks openly too?

"[Adwoa] is one of the most inspirational women in the world to me. I think the fact that she speaks so freely about everything is so wonderful, and yeah, I feel the same. I do think it's an important thing to talk about, very honestly, the ups and downs of growing up and being in the world that we live in; not just our own problems but other people's problems. It's very important to give other people a voice and a platform and not only that, but just talk about the issues in the world that aren't being talked about. Especially for women at the moment, women are going through so much. There's wonderful change happening, even though it's painful and raw talking about those things. And even though it makes you feel uncomfortable, it's important to talk about those things, because the amount of strength it's given so many people is incredible."