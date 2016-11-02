The short celebrates Burberry's 160-year history by exploring the life of founder Thomas Burberry. When did you first become aware of the brand and its history?

"When I was a teenager, I remember the boys I always fancied would wear those shirts with the full check. When I signed up to do the My Burberry Black fragrance, they told me all about the history and the heritage, and it was such an impressive story. I think it’s really wonderful that people are going to see that now after they see the Christmas short."



The film has an all-star cast. What was it like to film with such an esteemed crew of fellow Brits?

"It was wonderful. I love Asif [Kapadia's] films anyway, but I was blown away when I saw this. We shot for a week — there must be so much footage, because we did full-on scenes. Asif put that all together and edited it into this trailer. Dominic West, I know well; I worked with him in my first play — he’s just brilliant. I’ve always really admired Sienna [Miller] and looked up to her, so it was great to meet her and work with her on this."



There’s a sense of family among the people who collaborate and star in Burberry campaigns. Your previous costars, Douglas Booth and Sam Riley, have both shot for the brand before.

"I was filming Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and doing the press for it when the discussion came about for me joining the Burberry family. I showed Christopher [Bailey] the [film] poster: It was me, Sam Riley, Suki Waterhouse, and Douglas Booth — it was four of us who had all, at some point in our careers, worked with Burberry. I felt kind of confident and honored, really, that Christopher decided to work with me. I think he has a really great eye for emerging talent in music, acting and modeling."

