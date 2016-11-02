



You’re primarily an actress but how have you adapted to modelling roles and starring in campaigns or fashion shoots?

This was really great with Burberry because their brand is so much about embracing who you are and about being genuine and truthful to that. Christopher [Bailey] really supports British talent in all the different arts and so it felt really creative, really collaborative and like a really easy move into modelling. I really, really enjoyed it.



Do you feel as comfortable in front of the camera as a model as you do as an actress?

I actually do. When I’m doing shoots I tend to kind of pretend to be a character rather than being myself because then I’d probably feel a bit more vulnerable. Music helps! On shoots they usually have music blaring out so you can dance it away.



It's an all-star cast with Domhnall Gleeson, Dominic West and Sienna Miller. Can you tell us about filming and working amongst the talented British cast and crew?

It was wonderful. I love Asif’s films anyway but I was blown away when I saw this because we shot for a week ­– there must be so much footage. We did full-on scenes. Asif put that all together and edited it into this trailer and it was so exciting seeing it. Dom West I know well. I’ve worked with him before in my first play. He’s just brilliant, and I’ve always really admired Sienna and looked up to her so it was great to meet her and work with her on this.



