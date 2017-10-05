This Photographer Documented 4 Best Friends In The Bronx For 2 Years

Editor's note: This story was amended on October 9. Certain quotes from the photographer pertaining to the subjects in the photos were removed.
Renell Medrano might have taken your favorite photograph — you just haven’t seen it yet. Once you discover her images of beautifully lit, three-dimensional people, you’ll want them on every wall of your home. You’ll wish you were in them.
Her work is a social documentary of what it means to be young and to have style. And as you’ll quickly see from the sporadic self-portraits on her Instagram, the 25-year-old Bronx native is the perfect poster girl for her aesthetic.
When Renell was a student at Parsons School of Design, her thesis, "Untitled Youth," depicted a group of friends in the Bronx over a two-year period. The stunning, yet gritty, project garnered her a New York Times Blog Award, and the attention of the likes of Bella Hadid, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and A$AP Ferg (all of whom she's photographed).
Ahead, view photos from "Untitled Youth" and read out interview with Renell.