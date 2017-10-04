Editor's note: This story was amended on 9th October. Certain quotes from the interview were removed.
Renell Medrano might have taken your favourite photograph, you just haven’t seen it yet. Once you discover her images – of beautifully lit, beautiful people – you’ll want them on every wall of your home. You’ll wish you were in them.
Her work is a social documentary of what it means to be young and to have style. And as you’ll quickly see from the sporadic self-portraits on her Instagram, at 25 and from the Bronx, she’s the perfect poster girl for her aesthetic.
Ahead are photos from Renell’s thesis when she was a student at the prestigious Parsons School of Design. Depicting a group of friends in the Bronx over a two-year period, the project, ‘Untitled Youth’, won her the New York Times Blog Award.
Since then, Renell has photographed the likes of Bella Hadid, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and A$AP Ferg. When we speak over the phone, she’s just wrapped a video for GQ featuring Cara Delevingne and is working on curating her first solo show, coming soon.
Ready to see your favourite photograph?