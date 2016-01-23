Two Sisters From South Wales Model High Fashion

There’s Bella and Gigi, Kendall and Kylie, and Kyra and Evie – the redheaded sisters from South Wales with gold star quality.
Sisters are fascinating to look at; noticing who picked up what and how, and understanding just how different they are in character from their facial expressions. Because usually one is sensible and the other wild; one loud and the other quiet; one into their appearance and the other nonplussed.
A few months ago, we featured photographer Tom Johnson and stylist Charlotte James’ photo-series showing high-end fashion styled on a beautiful cast of people living in an ex-mining community in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales. Here we zoom in on the series, viewing the extended shoot (printed in Pylot Magazine) of the two sisters originally featured: 8-year-old Kyra and 6-year-old Evie.
So wonderfully photogenic, the girls bring intensity, freedom and an energy that photographers, stylists and casting directors usually spend years trying to capture, and often end up having to manufacture. Here it is, then, in Merthyr Tydfil, on two little sisters. Click through to see the shoot.
Sisters are fascinating to look at; noticing who picked up what and how, and understanding just how different they are in character from their facial expressions. Because usually one is sensible and the other wild; one loud and the other quiet; one into their appearance and the other nonplussed.
A few months ago, we featured photographer Tom Johnson and stylist Charlotte James’ photo-series showing high-end fashion styled on a beautiful cast of people living in an ex-mining community in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales. Here we zoom in on the series, viewing the extended shoot (printed in Pylot Magazine) of the two sisters originally featured: 8-year-old Kyra and 6-year-old Evie.
So wonderfully photogenic, the girls bring intensity, freedom and an energy that photographers, stylists and casting directors usually spend years trying to capture, and often end up having to manufacture. Here it is, then, in Merthyr Tydfil, on two little sisters. Click through to see the shoot.