We're Ready To Live In This Season's Coziest Trend

For being a simple piece of clothing, hoodies have quite the contentious history. They've become a symbol of countless subsets — street culture, hip-hop culture, skate culture, college culture — and have adopted meaning beyond mere style, from political to redefining what it means to "dress like" a professional. But watch out, people: The little piece of fabric that was blamed for a lost generation is back — and it's exemplifying fashion's latest obsession with high-end, laid-back clothing in all its glory.
Now, editors are wearing hoodies to Paris Fashion Week, Rihanna is wearing them every day (fuck what anybody says), and Refinery29 staffers are wearing them to work. Thoroughly delighted by the return of this teenage mood-enhancer to luxury fashion, we've rounded up 16 hoodies that'll have you feeling authentically '90s and criminally cozy. The next generation of sweatshirts is here, and they look — and feel — pretty damn good.
