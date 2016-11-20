In 2005, hoodies were banned in UK shopping centres, scapegoated for the rise in anti-social behaviour. Hoodies don't commit crimes, people do. And David Cameron's subsequent Hug a Hoodie campaign did little to help the innocent garment's cool factor.
But watch out people – the little piece of fabric blamed for a lost generation is back. Editors are wearing them to Paris Fashion Week, Rihanna is wearing them every day, every day (fuck what anybody say), and Refinery29 staff are wearing them to work – stop the press! Thoroughly delighted by the return of this teenage mood-enhancer to high fashion, we've picked our favourite numbers to make you feel authentically '90s and criminally cosy! Welcome to hoodies 2.0.
