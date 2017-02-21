We can pore over collection recaps and runway images, but our educated guesses about what the must-have items from any particular season will be are futile when Insta model beat us to the punch. That's exactly what happened post-Burberry this season. The British heritage label has historically provided a stand-out garment per catwalk that's then faithfully worn by every It girl as soon as it drops in stores. The schedule was somewhat expedited for Burberry's latest collection, though, as Kendall Jenner plucked one of the brand's finale capes mere hours after the show wrapped, and wore it around London. And, thus, a fresh trend was born.