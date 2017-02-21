We can pore over collection recaps and runway images, but our educated guesses about what the must-have items from any particular season will be are futile when Insta model beat us to the punch. That's exactly what happened post-Burberry this season. The British heritage label has historically provided a stand-out garment per catwalk that's then faithfully worn by every It girl as soon as it drops in stores. The schedule was somewhat expedited for Burberry's latest collection, though, as Kendall Jenner plucked one of the brand's finale capes mere hours after the show wrapped, and wore it around London. And, thus, a fresh trend was born.
Jenner may have been first, but don't be surprised if you see Suki Waterhouse, Naomi Campbell, Penelope Cruz, or any other of Burberry's muses riding out the wintry weather in one of the brand's brand-new toppers. Christopher Bailey revisited the cape silhouette (following the incredible success of those monogrammed Prorsum ponchos from a few seasons ago) for the house's latest showing. The designer closed his show, which was inspired by British sculptor Henry Moore, with a parade of outerwear, the same style rendered in a range of fabrics and embellishments: plastic, crystal, pearl, feather, lace, plus an iteration that was ruffled like a clown collar.
A piece of Burberry’s 161-year history, the cape was particularly fashionable in 19th-century Britain. Those unfamiliar with the garment's significance to the house, though, will be introduced to the 2017 see-now, buy-now version, as seen on Jenner (and on Instagram), in all of its crocheted glory.
The rest of the collection drew from Moore's archive more literally, referencing the bold shapes and curvature of his sculptures with exaggerated cuffs, clean lines, and three-dimensional fabrics, such as lace and ruffles. (Bailey worked directly with the artist's daughter to sift through his archives and translate his work and legacy into a full-fledged ready-to-wear collection.) Plus, the segue into the caped finale isn't all that random: Moore was born in 1898 in the same town in Yorkshire where Burberry began its design operation a few decades earlier, according to Vogue — and, at the time, the brand was known (and beloved) for its capes.
The Burberry show is always one of the grandest on the London Fashion Week schedule — not only because of its established following, but also because of its consistent celebration of British culture and fashion. The house;s newest offering was no exception — and the fact that it has already produced a veritable It item is just the icing on the cake of a stand-out collection.
