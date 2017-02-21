The Must-Have Item From Last Night’s Burberry Show

With all this going on, it took a minute to focus on the clothes, which were directly inspired by the sculptures they weaved between. This season, Christopher Bailey worked with Moore’s daughter in researching the collection, and even took notes from the artist’s personal style. These references were most evident in the bold shapes and forms the silhouettes took, from exaggerated cuffs to abstract, deconstructed jackets and clean minimalist lines. There was a focus on curvature – imagine a sculptor curving a piece of clay in and then out to resemble the human form – which was seen in lace, frills, ruffles and hems.