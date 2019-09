Annie Lennox Is Done Walking On Broken Glass

Though our conversation is primarily about Lennox's NGO, The Circle , which champions women’s rights, at several points I’m reminded of the story of how Eurythmics made the '80s anthem "Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)" because it says much about her activist spirit. As told to The Guardian by Annie and David A. Stewart (the other half of Eurythmics), the pair were broke, their band The Tourists had just broken up, and they (Lennox and Stewart) had also just broken up as a couple. According to Stewart, Lennox was "totally depressed… curled up on the floor in the fetal position" at the moment he was playing about with the riffs and beats that would become the iconic intro to the song. On hearing the music, Lennox "suddenly went, 'What the hell is that?' and leapt up," joined him on another synthesizer and "did this startling rant" which became the lyrics: "Sweet dreams are made of this/ Who am I to disagree? / I travel the world and the seven seas / Everybody’s looking for something." From lying on the floor, depressed, in the fetal position, Annie leapt up and turned her despair into a piece of music that 35 years on, people just can’t stop relating to.