Annie Lennox Is Done Walking On Broken Glass

I think a lot of women felt the way I did, which was that I wanted to be a feminist, but I didn’t think I would fit in, I didn’t think I was good enough.
Sexual violence and rape as a weapon of war.. The most inconceivable violations perpetuated against women and girls.. Who knows? Who even cares? Go to NETFLIX to watch the documentary film about City of Joy... It will dip you into the full perspective of what Global Feminism represents. I’m campaigning so this term can be known everywhere around the world.. Please take action by posting rather than just saying how terrible it is.. post your One Reason. It will only take 5 mins of your time. #OneReasonWhyImaGlobalFemibist @thecirclengo
Asian circle founder Santosh Bhanot is supporting Annie Lennox’s campaign on global feminism. The asian circle is a subsidiary of Annie Lennox’s The Circle. A network of influential women supporting Oxfam to fight poverty and gender inequality. Physical and emotional abuse is something no women or girl should experience especially at ‘home’, an environment which is supposed to be regarded as a safe. Domestic violence is abuse and we WILL NOT stand for it. Write down your one reason for being a global feminist #onereasonwhyimaglobalfeminist @officialannielennox @thecirclengo
A peaceful existence is something we need to cultivate in ourselves and in how we deal with each other.