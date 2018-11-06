Annie Lennox Is Done Walking On Broken Glass

Now 63, a lifelong activist, and the head of a women’s rights NGO challenging Western feminism to be truly inclusive of all women, Lennox can count herself among the hardcore feminists. I ask, as a Nobel Woman of Peace, and a person who has experienced the darkness of depression, whether she's found peace of mind. "Hmm," she answers after a pause. "Well, I didn’t get the Woman of Peace award because I was so peaceful myself! A peaceful existence is something we need to cultivate in ourselves and in how we deal with each other. Are we kind with ourselves? Are we kind with each other? How do we deal with anger? How do we deal with losing it? How do we say sorry? How do we forget? These are human occurrences that go on every day. I get angry and upset if people are rude or thoughtless. But I have to take a breath, count to 10 and just understand that that person is in that space."