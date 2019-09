Annie Lennox On Why We Should All Be Identifying As Global Feminists

Motherhood was another huge turning point for Annie’s feminism. "It made me understand the commonality of motherhood," she says. "All women that are mothers want the same thing. I want to see the reduction of maternal mortality. Millions of women die unnecessarily because they don’t get appropriate maternal healthcare." Annie has spoken publicly about losing her first child, Daniel, who was stillborn. She told Kirsty Young in her Desert Island Discs interview : "It made me realise that the human condition is immensely fragile, and strong at the same time. At the same time I lost my son, hundreds of thousands of people died in a village in a remote part of Turkey after an earthquake. Curiously enough, I identified with those people because I saw that loss was all around me…" Annie’s daughter, Lola, was born a few years later, when Annie was 36. "At that time, I seemed like an older mother," she tells me. "My second daughter Tali was born when I was 38. I was busy, I was raising children, I was multitasking, I was doing what working women do. Then I became a single mother because I got divorced. People think, 'Oh well, you had plenty of help' but it wasn’t like that, I was an extremely hands-on mother. I was a single parent, and I was an only child myself, so my kids didn’t have aunties and uncles and cousins, it wasn’t like that."