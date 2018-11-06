Annie Lennox On Why We Should All Be Identifying As Global Feminists

"When I can channel my distress into action, I feel better, I feel so inspired", she tells me in relation to her humanitarian work, which is vast, earning her the Woman of Peace Award at the 2009 Nobel Peace Laureates summit and an OBE in 2011, a year after she became a goodwill ambassador for UNAIDS. Annie cites a 2003 trip to South Africa – where she spent time with Nelson Mandela, performed in the launch concert for his HIV/AIDS foundation and visited families and orphanages devastated by AIDS – as the point of no return. That was the moment she leapt up. "It was a life changing experience," she writes on The Circle’s website. "My encounters woke me up to a multitude of stark realities regarding the contrasting way of life between Western nations and the so called developing world." The stark contrast between life for women in these countries and life in the privileged West still plagues her – "every day," she says. "I do become despairing from time to time because I think, 'This is too big, there’s nothing I can do'. But there is something I can do. And I’m doing it. I’m dedicating my time, my passion and my platform to whatever I can do to make a contribution to the global women’s movement. That’s what I can do as an individual."