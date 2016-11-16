Chic Women With Punk Hearts, This Is The Brand For You

You’ve worked in many areas of the industry, as a buyer and as a stylist. Why did you start Kéji? What was it a reaction to?

"My background very early on was in design and pattern-cutting, but I didn’t feel ready or confident enough to start my own thing because I hadn’t been down the traditional route of going to fashion college. So, I carved out my own path in the industry."



Was design always the end goal?

"I felt ready to start my label when I saw a gap in elevated daywear. There’s a really strong market of cocktail and occasion wear, but when you look at everyday clothes, there’s a jump down into a lower section of the market. Being a woman designer, you realize how much we have to deal with during the day, running around...there’s no time to go home and change. Kéji is the ethos of clothes that can carry you through your day. There’s no such thing as ‘off-duty’ — just because we’re dressing casually doesn’t mean we’re not doing it in an elevated way. Then there’s the nod towards slower fashion — I bring back shapes every season, tweaked or with a different fabrication, because I think women like to know that they can come back to you for something they know works for them. I often get repeat customers asking ‘Can I get that jacket in a different color?’ or who have four pairs of our classic jeans. It’s about building a wardrobe."



What are your classic jeans?

"The cigarette jean. It has an Italian pocket. It’s not skinny and it’s not boyfriend-style, it’s a cigarette trouser. That’s a style we launched with for fall/winter '15, and people still come back to it, asking for that style. It looks and feels like a trouser that happens to be in denim. We’ve also introduced a wider jean that I think is becoming a classic as women get their head around a non-stretch jean. The bright blue on the denim is a chemical-free indigo dye, so it washes to this true blue. But we’re very much not just a denim brand anymore."



Tell me about that departure.

"We never intended to be a denim brand exclusively, but I thought it was a really nice way to make a clear statement for the first season. I love that denim never goes out of style and isn’t trend-driven, and that the fabric is so hard-wearing. Our jeans can last 10 years or more."



How do women relate to your clothes?

"One example is our flocking that we developed for fall/winter '16; it's heavy velvet, but flocked onto a waterproof base. So, you’re wearing this beautiful piece, but if it starts raining, it’s fully waterproof.



"Everything I do has something that nods to our real life. You can shove it in the washing machine, you can get it wet; there’s always that attitude. All the clothes I make actually get put to work and will see you through your day. I wear trainers every day, but I like to look smart and be able to go into a meeting or to a nice restaurant and not feel underdressed. Tailoring is a huge part of what we do so that all elements fit the body beautifully."

