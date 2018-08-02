The Dilemma Of Dressing For The Heat In Your 30s

Octavia Bradford, women’s ready-to-wear buyer at Browns Fashion, references Attico designer Giorgia Tordini and actress Zoë Kravitz (who is actually 29, but we’ll give her that) as "perfect examples of how you don’t have to wear slacks and a brooch when you approach 30." Both women, she says, have an identifiable personal style "but tailor their look to suit a vast variety of environments." Like me, and most of the women I speak to about this, Bradford doesn’t believe in 'age-appropriate' dressing in theory, but acknowledges that it exists for the individual in reality: "The term irritates me, particularly when it’s used in relation to the way people dress. Yet, just two years into my 30s, I’ve realized it is kind of a thing."