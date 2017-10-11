Acid Attack Survivors Take To The Runway

When asked what message she wanted to send to other survivors of gender-based violence, Nurun-Nahar — another of the survivors who now works for ActionAid — said: "If I can change my life, then anyone can. I was living in the village before the accident and now I am working for ActionAid. In 2004 and 2005, I went door-to-door to survivors’ houses. I know all the survivors in our network. I could see that they felt so hopeless and that they had no confidence, so I tried to explain to them about how I had changed my life and to show them that if they can change their thinking, then they can also change their life. I hope one day they can have even more success than me and be something even bigger and shine even brighter. I always say this to them: 'You feel so hopeless and demoralized, but look at me, and you can get your inspiration or your energy.'"