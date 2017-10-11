Acid Attack Survivors Make Their Catwalk Debut

"If I can change my life, then anyone can. I was living in the village before the accident and now I am working for ActionAid. In 2004 and 2005 I went door to door to survivors’ houses. I know all the survivors in our network. I could see that they felt so hopeless and that they had no confidence and so I tried to explain to them about how I had changed my life and to show them that if they can change their thinking then they can also change their life. I hope that one day they can have even more success than me and be something even bigger and shine even brighter. I always say this to them. You feel so hopeless and demoralised, but look at me and you can get your inspiration or your energy."