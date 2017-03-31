8 of 10

Photographed by Tim Soter.

"It's helpful going to bars, since some don't even have stalls in the men's rooms — some urinals are, like, troughs. So, it can be really interesting when you go in and you're pulling your pants down and the dudes in there are like, 'You don’t have a penis, what's happening?'



"I mean, I've done it where I'm just like, Fuck it, I'm going. I'm going to hover over the fucking trough, and I don’t really care what you think of me. I'm not really that shy when it comes to that stuff. I don’t really care what people think of me, because I've spent so much of my life worrying about that and not being myself. So, at this point in my life, I'm like, Eh, I don’t care. I think that’s part of age, too. As you get older, you kind of say, 'You know what? Screw it.'



"What's fascinating is I haven't used it yet for sex, so I feel like a virgin again. [I feel different when I'm wearing it], because I notice that there's something there. Some days, I'm like, This feels good. Other days, I'm like, Wow, people have to deal with something down there all the time? I go back and forth. I don’t wear it every day. I'm learning now when to wear it and when not to wear it."